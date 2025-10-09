Ana Birchall: Washington Declaration marked end of major regional conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia are working to clarify the fate of those missing as a result of the long-standing conflict, and it is essential to ensure this work is effective, Romania's former Justice Minister Ana Birchall said at the international conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

"Currently, work is underway to clarify the fate of approximately 4,000 missing persons. We also insist on clarifying the fate of all missing persons. The relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on this matter. Effective work in this direction must continue," she said.

Birchall also commented on the Washington summit on August 8 of this year. According to her, the Washington Declaration marked the end of a major regional conflict.

"The Washington Declaration is a victory for Azerbaijan. I want to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on this achievement. People who were forced to flee their lands 30 years ago are finally returning to their homelands," she added.