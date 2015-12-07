​Agreement on support of young people and women in Azerbaijan inked

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a declaration of intent that provides for partnership in the area of supporting youth and women in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Matin Karimli said that the main purpose of the Azerbaijani government is to reduce youth unemployment. In this regard, he welcomed the signing of the agreement.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Aynur Sofiyeva also noted the importance of this agreement since Azerbaijan pays attention to the youth and their job security. She also said that the agreement also paves the way for increasing activities of women.

In his speech, UN Resident Coordinator Antonius Broek said that this initiative is fully consistent with sustainable development goals of the United Nations: "Our project will support women and young people by promoting entrepreneurship and find a decent job."

In turn, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta welcomed the steps of the Azerbaijani government, which will be aimed at increasing opportunities for women and gender equality, "As President Barack Obama's said, states, which provide women with the same conditions, are more peaceful, more developed. Azerbaijan and the United States have a strong partnership and the United States will continue to make efforts for its further strengthening."

At the end, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta on behalf of the US Government and the resident coordinator of the UN Development Program in Azerbaijan Antonius Broek signed the agreement of a total value with 342,000 USD.

The project is implemented by UNDP with the support of USAID, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.