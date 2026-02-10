Amy Carlon: US companies will help realize full potential of August 8 agreements

The first-ever US Chamber-led business delegation to Azerbaijan is part of US efforts to expand economic cooperation as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President Donald Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in August 2025, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, Report informs.

US chargé d'affaires Amy Carlon welcomed representatives from 31 leading US companies to Baku to discuss investment and economic cooperation opportunities.

"This is the first-ever US Chamber-led business delegation to Azerbaijan and is part of US efforts to expand economic cooperation as outlined in the MOU signed by President Trump and President Aliyev in August 2025," reads the embassy's statement.

"US companies are the most innovative in the world and will help us realize the full potential of the August 8 agreements," Carlon said.