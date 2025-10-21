Ambassadors of Ukraine and France to Baku agree to strengthen cooperation, launch new initiatives
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 14:11
The Ambassador of Ukraine in Baku, Yuriy Husyev, and the new Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, have agreed to maintain close dialogue and promote joint initiatives.
According to Report, Yuriy Husyev wrote on X that he met with Sophie Lagoutte.
Husyev noted that the diplomat visited the Ukrainian embassy, where the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation.
"We congratulated her on her appointment, discussed key areas of cooperation, and agreed to maintain close dialogue and promote new joint initiatives," the Ukrainian ambassador said.
Latest News
15:14
Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via AzerbaijanRegion
15:05
Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev songForeign policy
15:02
Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zeroAIC
14:54
Video
Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in KazakhstanDomestic policy
14:53
Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional securityRegion
14:48
Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railwayRegion
14:48
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperationIndustry
14:44
Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipelineEnergy
14:39