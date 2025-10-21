Ambassadors of Ukraine and France to Baku agree to strengthen cooperation, launch new initiatives

The Ambassador of Ukraine in Baku, Yuriy Husyev, and the new Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, have agreed to maintain close dialogue and promote joint initiatives.

According to Report, Yuriy Husyev wrote on X that he met with Sophie Lagoutte.

Husyev noted that the diplomat visited the Ukrainian embassy, where the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation.

"We congratulated her on her appointment, discussed key areas of cooperation, and agreed to maintain close dialogue and promote new joint initiatives," the Ukrainian ambassador said.