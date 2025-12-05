President: Time and time again, Armenia destroyed the rich material and intangible cultural heritage of the Azerbaijanis who lived in Western Azerbaijan

Time and time again, Armenia destroyed the rich material and intangible cultural heritage of the Azerbaijanis who lived in Western Azerbaijan, including their shrines and cemeteries, in an attempt to erase the traces of the Azerbaijani people from its territory, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return" held in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, it is extremely important to take the necessary steps to assess, within an international legal framework, the crimes against humanity Armenia has committed against Azerbaijanis and to secure the support of the international community in this matter.

"Today, it is essential to intensify efforts to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia within the framework of the right of return enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the Status of Refugees, and other important international instruments. It is also important to initiate a process, with the participation of the international community - including specialized UN agencies - on the restoration and protection of cultural heritage. The right of return is one of the fundamental principles of human rights. Securing this right is not only about the physical return to one's homeland; it is also about restoring the spiritual integrity, cultural heritage, and historical memory of society," Ilham Aliyev emphasized.