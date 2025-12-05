First meeting of OTS labor and social ministers kicks off in Baku

The first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Report informs.

The event brings together Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Türkiye's Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan, First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Dosmatov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction Sirojiddin Bobokulov, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Viktoriya Shegay, Northern Cyprus' Minister of Labor and Social Security Oguzhan Hasipoglu, Hungary's State Secretary for Employment Policy Sandor Czomba, and Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Halbibi Tachjanova.

The meeting will conclude with the signing of the declaration of the first OTS meeting of ministers responsible for labor, employment, and social protection.