    Azerbaijan may ratify four more ILO conventions

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    Azerbaijan may ratify four more ILO conventions

    Azerbaijan may ratify four additional conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev stated at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku, Report informs.

    Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has so far ratified a total of 59 ILO conventions and 1 protocol: "We are currently exploring the possibilities of ratifying four more ILO conventions."

    The minister also emphasized that ensuring workers' labor and social rights, guaranteeing decent work and safety, and preventing informal employment are among the main priorities.

    Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Əmək Təşkilatının daha dörd konvensiyasını ratifikasiya edə bilər

