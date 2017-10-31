Ambassador Zoltan Hernyes: Azerbaijan a full member of Council of Europe

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is a full member of the Council of Europe.”

Report informs, newly appointed representative of the Council of Europe to Azerbaijan Zoltan Hernyes told reporters commenting on possible exit of Azerbaijan from the organization.

“I don’t think anything like that will happen. Azerbaijan is a full member of the Council of Europe. Azerbaijan fully partakes in the work of Council of Europe’s institutions,” stated ambassador adding that at this point the issue is under discussion.

“There are issues that create problems in our relations and they can be solved late November,” he said.