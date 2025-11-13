Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Ambassador: Urban dev't experience creates basis for Baku-Amsterdam cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 18:46
    Ambassador: Urban dev't experience creates basis for Baku-Amsterdam cooperation

    Common goals of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in urban planning and other areas create a solid foundation for further cooperation between the two countries.

    As Report informs, this is stated in an article by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands Mammad Ahmadzada, published in Diplomat Magazine.

    In the article, the diplomat spoke about the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, as well as Azerbaijan's experience in urban planning and architecture.

    The article notes that the greening projects of Baku Boulevard, the large-scale White City project aimed at ecological rehabilitation of a former industrial zone, and the Sea Breeze project, combining principles of modern housing, tourism, and environmental sustainability, are clear examples of Azerbaijan's successful urban transformation.

    The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan's modern urban planning policy is largely focused on the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation. Under the Great Return program, smart, sustainable, and environmentally friendly cities and villages are being created in these lands, modern infrastructure is being formed, and historical monuments are being restored.

    It is specifically emphasized that the concept of a smart village implemented in the village of Aghali in Zangilan district has become one of the first successful examples in this field. In addition, the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin, as well as the laying of thousands of kilometers of new highways, railway lines, modern tunnels, and bridges makes a significant contribution to the integration of liberated territories into the economic and social life of the country.

    The reconstruction of the city of Shusha is presented as one of the most striking examples of cultural heritage restoration in these territories.

    The article also focuses on the alignment of views and possibilities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in the field of urban planning. It is noted that Azerbaijan has rich experience in sustainable and flexible development - from medieval fortress cities to modern smart villages, oil boom cities, and subsequent megacities. At the same time, the Netherlands is known for its global experience in sustainable urbanization and water resource management.

    It is emphasized that both countries adhere to similar goals in areas such as environmental sustainability, innovative spatial planning, and inclusive housing policy. These common priorities form a solid foundation for further cooperation.

    Mammad Ahmadzada Netherlands urbanization
    Səfir: Şəhərsalma təcrübəsi Azərbaycan-Niderland əməkdaşlığı üçün möhkəm zəmin yaradır
    Посол: Опыт градостроительства создает основу для сотрудничества Баку и Амстердама

    Latest News

    19:49
    Photo

    Baku hosts official reception on 42nd anniversary of TRNC independence

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    ADB approves first financing package for Türkiye

    Finance
    19:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Pakistan's Federal Ombudsman

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    Finland to ask EC for €16M to strengthen surveillance of eastern border

    Other countries
    18:46

    Ambassador: Urban dev't experience creates basis for Baku-Amsterdam cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    Iran, Qatar mull development of cooperation and Gaza

    Other countries
    18:16

    Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Team sports
    18:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency management

    Foreign policy
    17:59

    Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and Ghana

    Business
    All News Feed