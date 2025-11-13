Ambassador: Urban dev't experience creates basis for Baku-Amsterdam cooperation

Common goals of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in urban planning and other areas create a solid foundation for further cooperation between the two countries.

As Report informs, this is stated in an article by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands Mammad Ahmadzada, published in Diplomat Magazine.

In the article, the diplomat spoke about the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, as well as Azerbaijan's experience in urban planning and architecture.

The article notes that the greening projects of Baku Boulevard, the large-scale White City project aimed at ecological rehabilitation of a former industrial zone, and the Sea Breeze project, combining principles of modern housing, tourism, and environmental sustainability, are clear examples of Azerbaijan's successful urban transformation.

The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan's modern urban planning policy is largely focused on the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation. Under the Great Return program, smart, sustainable, and environmentally friendly cities and villages are being created in these lands, modern infrastructure is being formed, and historical monuments are being restored.

It is specifically emphasized that the concept of a smart village implemented in the village of Aghali in Zangilan district has become one of the first successful examples in this field. In addition, the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin, as well as the laying of thousands of kilometers of new highways, railway lines, modern tunnels, and bridges makes a significant contribution to the integration of liberated territories into the economic and social life of the country.

The reconstruction of the city of Shusha is presented as one of the most striking examples of cultural heritage restoration in these territories.

The article also focuses on the alignment of views and possibilities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in the field of urban planning. It is noted that Azerbaijan has rich experience in sustainable and flexible development - from medieval fortress cities to modern smart villages, oil boom cities, and subsequent megacities. At the same time, the Netherlands is known for its global experience in sustainable urbanization and water resource management.

It is emphasized that both countries adhere to similar goals in areas such as environmental sustainability, innovative spatial planning, and inclusive housing policy. These common priorities form a solid foundation for further cooperation.