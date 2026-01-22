Ambassador: Ukraine intends to deepen strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan

In 2026, Ukraine aims to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan and implement joint projects in a number of key areas, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said in an article dedicated to Ukraine's Unity Day, Report informs.

According to him, priority areas of cooperation include energy, transport and logistics, attracting investment, and developing cooperation in healthcare, education, and culture.

The diplomat emphasized that the development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will further contribute to strengthening regional security, economic growth, and the formation of a just world based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

"The strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan plays a vital role in ensuring security, stability, and development in the Black Sea-Caspian region," Husyev noted.

He added that the active interaction and mutual support between Baku and Kyiv in international organizations confirms the strategic nature of the bilateral relationship.