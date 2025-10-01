Ambassador: Ukraine and Azerbaijan are united by centuries-old cooperation and friendship

Ukrainian and Azerbaijani peoples are united by centuries of friendship and cooperation, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, during a diplomatic reception marking the Defenders Day of Ukraine.

"Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's consistent support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Husyev stated.

The ambassador emphasized that amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, such support holds great significance not only in political terms but also economically and humanitarianly.

He highlighted a rehabilitation program in Azerbaijan for Ukrainian children affected by the war. Since 2022, 402 children have visited Baku, Gabala, and other regions. In April, a joint concert featuring Azerbaijani and Ukrainian children, including those who lost parents or were prisoners of war, was held.

Husyev noted that the Azerbaijani government has also supported Ukraine's infrastructure and healthcare system recovery efforts, as well as energy security, medicine, and essential supplies.

"This is a true demonstration of solidarity and brotherhood between our nations. We sincerely thank the leadership and all the people of Azerbaijan," he said.

The ambassador praised the strategic partnership between the countries, which has strengthened in political, economic, diplomatic, cultural, and humanitarian areas over the past year.

He also underlined the importance of energy cooperation, citing a recently signed energy security agreement between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Azerbaijan's SOCAR.

In conclusion, Husiev expressed hope for the continued development of bilateral relations and extended gratitude to Azerbaijan and all international partners for their unwavering support.