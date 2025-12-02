Ambassador: UAE-Azerbaijan relations reflect strong friendship

United Arab Emirates (UAE)–Azerbaijan relations reflect strong friendship between the two friendly countries, are based on mutual respect and common interests, as well as provide for the formation of shared positions on important international issues of mutual interest.

Report informs that this was stated by the UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blushi at a reception held on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Speaking about relations with Azerbaijan, the ambassador declared that bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan have gone through a significant development stage since they were established in 1992:

"This development is the result of high-level relations that exist between the leaders of the two friendly countries. In this framework, numerous high-level mutual visits have been carried out between the two countries. In particular, the official visit of our country's President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan on September 16 is of special importance.

During the visit, 14 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed in various fields, the most important of which is the Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan. The first meeting within this agreement was held in Abu Dhabi on November 27. This agreement is considered an important stage in UAE-Azerbaijan relations and reflects the shared aspirations of both countries to build a flexible economy that meets the requirements of future development, based on knowledge and innovation."