Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areas
Foreign policy
- 13 November, 2025
- 16:46
Azerbaijan and South Korea plan to strengthen cooperation in more sectors, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said, as quoted by Report.
Speaking to journalists during his visit to Ganja, the ambassador noted that this is the second similar project implemented in the city. "We have been working on this project for several months. I hope Azerbaijan and South Korea will cooperate in other fields as well," the ambassador said.
South Korea has donated medical equipment worth $350,000 to the Ganja United City Hospital.
