Ambassador: Romania supports Azerbaijan's efforts to create stability in South Caucasus

Romania supports Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vasile Soare, stated at an official reception in Baku dedicated to Romania's National Day, Report informs.

He mentioned that Romania–Azerbaijan cooperation has significantly developed over the past 34 years in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, energy, transport and connectivity, culture, education, as well as between the two societies and peoples:

"Over these years, the high-level political dialogue between the two countries has been characterized by excellent dynamics. Romania supports Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus."

The diplomat emphasized that today Azerbaijan demonstrates itself as a state with great potential and ambitious goals both domestically and internationally:

"Romania is an active supporter of respect for international law principles and the establishment of a rules-based international order. We firmly support climate and security guarantees, as well as good-neighborly relations in international affairs. Over the past three decades, the Romanian people have proven themselves to be resilient, capable of overcoming the most difficult crises, and confident in a prosperous future within the Western community."

Soare further underlined that Romania has always been a sincere friend and reliable partner for Azerbaijan internationally, serving as a transport hub capable of ensuring direct connectivity between Europe and the Caucasus–Central Asia.

He also noted that since 2022, both countries have been working on a project that can make a significant contribution to Europe's energy security:" This is the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Romania–Hungary Green Energy Corridor. The project envisages the direct delivery of energy from alternative sources to the European market."