Ambassador: Principle of 'One nation - two states' evolved into geopolitical unity

The principle of "One nation, two states" has long since transcended the boundaries of a simple slogan and has evolved into geopolitical unity, Birol Akgün, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a meeting held ahead of the Eurasian Young Business Forum (EYBF2025), Report informs.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have advanced eastward to the Caspian Sea and have developed to the level of integration within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS): "The region in which we are located will become one of the most significant in the changing world order, as it is where the Middle Corridor passes. With the opening of the Zangazur Corridor, an east-west route through Türkiye will open. In the next ten years, we will witness the progress these processes will bring."