Ambassador: Lithuania to be represented by delegation at WUF13 in Baku

Lithuania intends to send a delegation to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius told Report.

"We don't yet know who will lead the delegation. However, the delegation will certainly participate," he noted.

Taking the opportunity, the ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of large-scale international events, in particular emphasizing the high level of organization of the COP29 climate conference in 2024.

"Baku is becoming a venue for many international events, the upcoming WUF13 being one of them. We look forward to the participation of the Lithuanian delegation and, overall, to the development of our bilateral relations," he emphasized.

The diplomat also expressed hope for the further development of bilateral relations between Baku and Vilnius and the intensification of mutual visits. In particular, he noted the possibility of contacts at the ministerial and deputy ministerial level, and did not rule out higher-level meetings in the future.

"For now, these issues are being coordinated through diplomatic channels, and it is too early to discuss specific dates. Nevertheless, I am very optimistic about strengthening relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in 2026," the ambassador added.