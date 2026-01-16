Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ambassador: Lithuania to be represented by delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 15:27
    Ambassador: Lithuania to be represented by delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Lithuania intends to send a delegation to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius told Report.

    "We don't yet know who will lead the delegation. However, the delegation will certainly participate," he noted.

    Taking the opportunity, the ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of large-scale international events, in particular emphasizing the high level of organization of the COP29 climate conference in 2024.

    "Baku is becoming a venue for many international events, the upcoming WUF13 being one of them. We look forward to the participation of the Lithuanian delegation and, overall, to the development of our bilateral relations," he emphasized.

    The diplomat also expressed hope for the further development of bilateral relations between Baku and Vilnius and the intensification of mutual visits. In particular, he noted the possibility of contacts at the ministerial and deputy ministerial level, and did not rule out higher-level meetings in the future.

    "For now, these issues are being coordinated through diplomatic channels, and it is too early to discuss specific dates. Nevertheless, I am very optimistic about strengthening relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in 2026," the ambassador added.

    Lithuania Azerbaijan Ambassador
    Səfir: Litva Bakıda keçiriləcək WUF13-də nümayəndə heyəti ilə təmsil olunacaq
    Посол: Литва будет представлена делегацией на WUF13 в Баку

    Latest News

    15:45
    Photo

    Multilateralism key to tackling global challenges, official says

    Infrastructure
    15:27

    Ambassador: Lithuania to be represented by delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Nikkei: Azerbaijan modernizing logistics infrastructure to develop transport routes

    Foreign policy
    14:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UN-HABITAT ink logistics agreement on hosting WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Ulviyya Seidmamedova: ADUA contract area lies in Caspian seal migration zone

    Energy
    14:38

    Simonyan: Armenia will never take steps against Iran

    Region
    14:23
    Photo

    Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament meets TURKPA Secretary General

    Foreign policy
    14:13
    Photo

    Ambassador: Events of January 1990 and 1991 played key role in liberation movements of Azerbaijan and Lithuania

    Foreign policy
    14:08
    Photo

    Baku to host first Leaders' Summit as part of WUF13

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed