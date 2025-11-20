Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ambassador: Latvia ready to support Baku-Yerevan peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 20:15
    Ambassador: Latvia ready to support Baku-Yerevan peace process

    Latvia, like the entire European Union, is ready to provide any necessary support to advance the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    As Report informs, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja stated this at an event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia.

    "We highly appreciate the progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is truly remarkable. Peace in the South Caucasus will open doors for interaction, further economic growth and prosperity, and we value Azerbaijan's strategic role in ensuring stability in the region. Latvia, like the entire European Union, is ready to provide any necessary support to advance the peace process and strengthen our relations," said the diplomat.

    Speaking about Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, the ambassador emphasized that for decades there has been an active dialogue between the two countries, including the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

    "We regularly hold high-level political meetings, develop active inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly between friendship groups, and close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and an intergovernmental commission is functioning. Some of the promising areas of cooperation are the agricultural sector, green technologies, and organic farming," added Skuja.

