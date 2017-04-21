Ambassador: Kuwaiti tourists will attend Shopping Festival in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ More than 350 tourists will take advantage of two charter flights from Kuwait to Baku arranged by airlines company Al Jazeera on April 26.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Kuwait Elkhan Gahraman told Report.

According to ambassador, tourists traveling from Kuwait to Azerbaijan intend to take advantage of tourist opportunities of the country, as well as to use the offers within the framework of shopping festival in Baku: “And this is in spite of the fact that Kuwaiti Arabs do not travel much before the month of Ramadan and in the period when the academic year comes to an end”.

Speaking about the work carried out by the embassy to promote Baku shopping festival in Kuwait, E.Gahraman said that the embassy arranges various events: “Information on this is available on embassy’s website. At the same time, we provide information about the event at all meetings of the embassy, at all events, to all local and foreign citizens that apply to the consular department. The fact that Azerbaijan has become the fourth country hosting such a festival raises an interest”.

The ambassador recalled that on November 16-17, 2016, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Kuwait visited Azerbaijan to sign an agreement on air communication between two countries. As part of the agreement, monthly charter flights between Kuwait and Azerbaijan have been launched since January 2017, and flights will be carried out once a week from June 2017.