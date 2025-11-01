Sudanese ambassador сompares events in El-Fasher to Khojaly Genocide

The international community is slow to respond to the genocide unfolding in Sudan's El-Fasher city, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, Sudan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said during a press conference on recent developments in Sudan, including the El-Fasher genocide, Report informs.

The ambassador stated that thousands of civilians are being massacred daily in El-Fasher: "Defenseless civilians are being subjected to ethnic cleansing. Compared to other global crises, the international community's reaction to the El-Fasher genocide has been sluggish. Immediate action is needed to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the city. What's happening in Sudan today will go down in history as one of the most horrific genocides against peaceful, unarmed people. These events are also impacting the wider region."

He noted that although international resolutions have been adopted, there is still a lack of political will to enforce them: "In the past few days alone, 2,000 people have been killed in El-Fasher, including patients in hospitals. Armed groups are using banned weapons and drones, and have recruited mercenaries from Chad, Libya, Colombia, Nigeria, and other countries. This poses a threat to international security."

Ambassador Elgailani Mustafa emphasized that the Sudanese government has consistently responded positively to proposals from states and organizations aimed at resolving the conflict: "However, the armed rebel forces have repeatedly rejected all such offers."

During the press conference, video footage from El-Fasher was shown. The ambassador compared the scenes to the 1992 Khojaly genocide in Azerbaijan: "The footage you are watching are very similar to the Khojaly genocide committed in 1992."

The war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has entered its third year, claiming tens of thousands of lives, displacing millions, and pushing much of the country to the brink of famine. According to recent reports, over 14,000 people have died since the siege of El-Fasher began in May 2024.

Currently, 18 settlements in Sudan have been destroyed by armed insurgents