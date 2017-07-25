Ambassador Giampaolo Cutillo attends annual ambassadorial at Italian Foreign Ministry

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The annual session of the heads of the Italian diplomatic missions overseas is being held in Rome.

Report informs that Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, as well as the heads of the diplomatic missions of Spain and France, have addressed the session.

The current tasks of Italy's foreign policy, as well as economic issues, are discussed at the session.

Former Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo is also attending the session.

The ambassadorial will end on July 27.