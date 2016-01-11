Ambassador: Germany's presidency will pay attention to resolve ongoing conflicts in the OSCE area

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The main priority of Germany's presidency of the OSCE will be to ensure stability throughout the OSCE.

Report informs, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, Heidrun Tempel told reporters.

She stressed that the presidency of the country is also paying more attention to resolve the ongoing conflicts in the OSCE area, including the conflict, "which is involved also your country in."

H.Tempel added that, another priority will be the development of economic relations between the countries of the organization.