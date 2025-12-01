Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Romania trade totals $700 million

At present, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounts to $700 million, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vasile Soare, stated at an official reception in Baku dedicated to Romania's National Day, Report informs.

Speaking about Romania-Azerbaijan relations, the diplomat highlighted that Bucharest was the first EU country to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Baku in 2009.

"In 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to 700 million. This figure is almost the same in 2025," Soare added.

The ambassador noted that the upcoming signing in Constanța of an intergovernmental agreement between Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan on the creation of the Black Sea–Caspian Sea Transport Route in the fields of transport and communications will contribute to strengthening the importance of the Middle Corridor:

"This will allow the ports of Baku and Constanța to be included on the map as transport hubs, ensuring direct connectivity between Europe and the Caucasus–Central Asia."

Soare also emphasized that Romania is an active member of several international organizations, such as NATO and the European Union, and that the country's accession to the Schengen Zone in 2025 further demonstrates the strength of its international relations.