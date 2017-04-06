Ambassador: Azerbaijan a unique partner for Israel

© Report.az

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Israel and Azerbaijan have built a meaningful and strategic partnership.

Report informs, ambassador Dan Stav briefed on 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. Diplomat noted that the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations began not only in 1991, but exist long ago, as Jews have lived in Azerbaijani lands for thousands of years. "Israel and Azerbaijan are islands of stability in their regions. Despite the existing conflicts, the countries managed to carry out economic development. Israel and Azerbaijan have a multicultural society. In addition, Azerbaijan is a unique partner for Israel, he said.

Speaking about economic cooperation, diplomat said that level of trade turnover between the countries "excluding the indicators of trade turnover in energy and defense" amounted to $ 260 million and "we hope to reach the peak next year, despite the crisis."

D. Stav also called Azerbaijan is an important energy supplier to Israel and expressed interest in participating in TAP and TANAP projects.

He stressed an importance of inter-human relations: "Not only our leaders have good connections, but there are close contacts between municipalities."