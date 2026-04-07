Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    111.70

    2.67

    50.85

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    116.44

    4.90

    59.02

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,671.20

    - 8.50

    330.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,669.88

    165.21

    - 1,393.41

    S&P 500

    6,611.83

    29.14

    - 233.67

    Nasdaq

    21,996.34

    117.16

    - 1,245.65

    Nikkei

    53,261.77

    138.28

    2,922.29

    Dax

    23,168.08

    0.00

    - 1,322.33

    FTSE 100

    10,436.29

    0.00

    504.91

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,962.39

    0.00

    - 187.11

    Shanghai Composite

    3,881.53

    1.43

    - 87.31

    Bist 100

    13,112.31

    175.96

    1,850.79

    RTS

    1,114.34

    23.55

    0.21

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1534

    0.0015

    - 0.0211

    USD/GBP

    1.3228

    0.0026

    - 0.0245

    JPY/USD

    159.7900

    0.1200

    3.3400

    RUB/USD

    78.9856

    - 1.0400

    0.2356

    TRY/USD

    44.6080

    0.0259

    1.6518

    CNY/USD

    6.8770

    - 0.0052

    - 0.1120
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.04.2026)

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