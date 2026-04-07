Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.04.2026)
Finance
- 07 April, 2026
- 09:03
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
111.70
|
2.67
|
50.85
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
116.44
|
4.90
|
59.02
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,671.20
|
- 8.50
|
330.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,669.88
|
165.21
|
- 1,393.41
|
S&P 500
|
6,611.83
|
29.14
|
- 233.67
|
Nasdaq
|
21,996.34
|
117.16
|
- 1,245.65
|
Nikkei
|
53,261.77
|
138.28
|
2,922.29
|
Dax
|
23,168.08
|
0.00
|
- 1,322.33
|
FTSE 100
|
10,436.29
|
0.00
|
504.91
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,962.39
|
0.00
|
- 187.11
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,881.53
|
1.43
|
- 87.31
|
Bist 100
|
13,112.31
|
175.96
|
1,850.79
|
RTS
|
1,114.34
|
23.55
|
0.21
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1534
|
0.0015
|
- 0.0211
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3228
|
0.0026
|
- 0.0245
|
JPY/USD
|
159.7900
|
0.1200
|
3.3400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.9856
|
- 1.0400
|
0.2356
|
TRY/USD
|
44.6080
|
0.0259
|
1.6518
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8770
|
- 0.0052
|
- 0.1120
Latest News
10:13
Oil prices surge amid fears of Middle East escalationEnergy
10:02
Saudi–Bahrain causeway closed over fears of Iranian attacksOther countries
09:47
WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killedOther countries
09:29
Israel approves updated list of targets in Iran if US talks failOther countries
09:23
CBA currency exchange rates (07.04.2026)Finance
09:14
Video
Hikmat Hajiyev shares video on Ganja within WUF13 frameworkDomestic policy
09:12
Christopher Luxon calls Trump's threats to strike Iran's infrastructure 'useless'Other countries
09:05
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Caspian SeaIncident
09:03