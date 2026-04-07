Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Israel approves updated list of targets in Iran if US talks fail

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 09:29
    Israel approves updated list of targets in Iran if US talks fail

    Israel has approved an updated list of targets among energy and infrastructure facilities in Iran in case US diplomatic negotiations fail, two Israeli sources said, Report informs citing CNN.

    "Israel is awaiting Donald Trump's decision on the next steps, but we have additional plans for the coming weeks, subject to US approval," one of the sources said.

    According to the second source, Israel is skeptical about the chances of reaching an agreement. The source added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during recent contacts with Trump, expressed concern over potential ceasefire arrangements.

    The Israeli side believes any agreement should require Iran to hand over all enriched uranium and completely abandon further enrichment.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu US-Iran talks
    İsrail İrandakı infrastruktur obyektlərinə aid hədəflərin yenilənmiş siyahısını təsdiqləyib
    Израиль утвердил обновленный список целей в Иране на случай провала переговоров США

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