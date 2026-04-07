Israel approves updated list of targets in Iran if US talks fail
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 09:29
Israel has approved an updated list of targets among energy and infrastructure facilities in Iran in case US diplomatic negotiations fail, two Israeli sources said, Report informs citing CNN.
"Israel is awaiting Donald Trump's decision on the next steps, but we have additional plans for the coming weeks, subject to US approval," one of the sources said.
According to the second source, Israel is skeptical about the chances of reaching an agreement. The source added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during recent contacts with Trump, expressed concern over potential ceasefire arrangements.
The Israeli side believes any agreement should require Iran to hand over all enriched uranium and completely abandon further enrichment.
Latest News
10:13
Oil prices surge amid fears of Middle East escalationEnergy
10:02
Saudi–Bahrain causeway closed over fears of Iranian attacksOther countries
09:47
WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killedOther countries
09:29
Israel approves updated list of targets in Iran if US talks failOther countries
09:23
CBA currency exchange rates (07.04.2026)Finance
09:14
Video
Hikmat Hajiyev shares video on Ganja within WUF13 frameworkDomestic policy
09:12
Christopher Luxon calls Trump's threats to strike Iran's infrastructure 'useless'Other countries
09:05
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Caspian SeaIncident
09:03