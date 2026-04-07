Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Christopher Luxon calls Trump's threats to strike Iran's infrastructure 'useless'

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 09:12
    Christopher Luxon calls Trump's threats to strike Iran's infrastructure 'useless'

    Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, stated that threats by US President Donald Trump to carry out strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure are "useless," Report informs, citing Radio New Zealand.

    "Useless, because further military action is not needed," Luxon said.

    He emphasized that the priority should remain preventing further escalation of the conflict.

    "Over the weekend, we learned about the president's threats. Any such actions, including the bombing of bridges, reservoirs, and civilian infrastructure, would also be unacceptable," he added.

    Christopher Luxon Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Kristofer Lakson Trampın İranın infrastrukturuna zərbə endirmək hədələrini faydasız adlandırıb
    Кристофер Лаксон назвал бесполезными угрозы Трампа ударить по инфраструктуре Ирана

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