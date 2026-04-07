Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, stated that threats by US President Donald Trump to carry out strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure are "useless," Report informs, citing Radio New Zealand.

"Useless, because further military action is not needed," Luxon said.

He emphasized that the priority should remain preventing further escalation of the conflict.

"Over the weekend, we learned about the president's threats. Any such actions, including the bombing of bridges, reservoirs, and civilian infrastructure, would also be unacceptable," he added.