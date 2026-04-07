Hikmat Hajiyev shares video on Ganja within WUF13 framework

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a video on X prepared by AnewZ TV about Ganja within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

The video presents Ganja as one of Azerbaijan's oldest cities with a rich historical and cultural heritage.

It highlights that the city is the birthplace of the prominent Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi and has played an important role in the development of science, education, and literature.

The video also emphasizes Ganja's centuries‑long significance as a major center along the Silk Road, contributing to knowledge exchange and the growth of a multicultural environment.

Additionally, it notes that in 1918, Ganja served as the capital of the first parliamentary democratic republic in the East.