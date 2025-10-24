Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace exists not only on paper, but in practice

    • 24 October, 2025
    • 15:49
    Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper, but also in practice, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, said at BVL Supply Chain CX, Germany's largest logistics conference held in Berlin, Report informs.

    Aghayev emphasized that the Middle Corridor is now significant not only for economic cooperation but also for political rapprochement and connectivity:

    "The initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington marks a historic turning point after decades of conflict. One direct outcome of this progress is the agreement on the TRIPP route (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), which will connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan and then to Türkiye via Armenian territory. This project is not merely a new transport line-it symbolizes a transforming region, a shift from separation to cooperation, from blockade to connectivity. The Middle Corridor is evolving from a transit route into a genuine bridge of peace and development between Europe and Asia."

    The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit toward Armenia this week:

    "The first shipment-grain from Kazakhstan to Armenia-was successfully completed. This sends a powerful message: peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not just on paper, but a reality in practice. This new reality lays the groundwork for open borders, economic cooperation, and shared development."

    Nəsimi Ağayev: Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında sülh praktikada da mövcuddur
    Насими Агаев: Мир между Азербайджаном и Арменией существует и на практике

