​Ambassador: Azerbaijan and France collaborate strongly and closely

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 14 Baku hosted an event dedicated to the National Day of France - Bastille Day.

Report informs, speaking at the event, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez noted that 'this day is very important for France', and the principles of "liberty, equality and fraternity" are the basis of the republic's statehood."

The ambassador stressed that France and Azerbaijan hold an active dialogue, including in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"France and Azerbaijan strongly and closely collaborate", said the ambassador.

Mrs. Bouchez stressed that the countries continue developing the economic ties. She noted importance of diversification of the economy in Azerbaijan, stressing that a major role is played by the French companies on Azerbaijani market in various fields, including the oil and gas industries, construction, aerospace, IT and others.

In turn, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and France continues to develop actively.

He stressed that "Azerbaijan appreciates efforts of France as a co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and hopes that these efforts will give positive results."