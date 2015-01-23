Allahshukur Pashazade and Ogtay Asadov to attend funeral of King of Saudi Arabia

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will attend the funeral ceremony of the King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. Report was told by CMO.

Allahshukur Pashazade will leave for Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral.

Milli Mejlis(Parliament) Speaker Ogtay Asadov will also participate in the funeral ceremony, Report was informed by the head of the press service of Milli Mejlis Akif Tavakkuloglu.

Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz has died in hospital.

The announcement was made early on Friday. His brother Salman bin Abdul Aziz has come to the throne.