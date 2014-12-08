Ali Hasanov: Khadija Ismayilova suspected and arrested for specific criminal acts

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The employee of the "Azadlig" radio Khadija Ismayilova was arrested on suspicion of a specific criminal act with a decision made by court ".

Report informs the head of the department of social and political issues of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov said that in AzerTAj statement.

According to A. Hasanov, the statement of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan excludes any political motives in the arrest of H. Ismaylova: "Therefore, the statements of some organizations, local and international circles biased, unfounded. It seems like they are controlled from the center. We think that these statements politically persecuted to put pressure on the police to conduct objective investigation in accordance with the legislation of the country. In the legal and democratic Azerbaijan, all the rights and freedoms of citizens, including freedom of speech, information and expressing ideas are provided. In Azerbaijan, journalists are not arrested and will not be arrested for activities under the existing laws, or for their political views and thoughts".