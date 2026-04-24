Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ali Asadov receives outgoing Georgian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 16:21
    Ali Asadov receives outgoing Georgian ambassador

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador of Georgia to Baku, in connection with the expiration of his term of office, according to a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, Report informs.

    Asadov thanked the ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future endeavors.

    During the meeting, the high level of friendship and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia was commended, and issues related to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields were discussed.

    Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has nominated Zurab Pataradze for the position of Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

    Ali Asadov Zurab Pataradze Azerbaijan Georgia
    Əli Əsədov Gürcüstanın Azərbaycandakı səfirini səlahiyyətinin bitməsi ilə bağlı qəbul edib
    Али Асадов принял посла Грузии в связи с окончанием дипмиссии в Азербайджане

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