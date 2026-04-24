Ali Asadov receives outgoing Georgian ambassador

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador of Georgia to Baku, in connection with the expiration of his term of office, according to a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, Report informs.

Asadov thanked the ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the meeting, the high level of friendship and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia was commended, and issues related to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has nominated Zurab Pataradze for the position of Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.