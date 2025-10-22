Ali Asadov: New route to become key segment of Middle Corridor

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    The agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the peace agenda hold historic significance for ensuring sustainable cooperation in the region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the opening ceremony of the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    Asadov highlighted that the opening of regional communication routes-including the connection between Azerbaijan's mainland and its integral part, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic-will contribute to expanding the region's transit potential for international cargo transportation.

    The prime minister expressed confidence that, based on the agreement reached in Washington on August 8, the new route to be opened in the region will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor and will enhance its role in the global transport network.

    He further emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate its commitment to restoring cooperation and trust in the region:

    "By removing all restrictions inherited from the occupation period on cargo transit toward Armenia, Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution in this direction. The shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan is the first practical step in this regard. As President Ilham Aliyev stated, this shows that peace is no longer just on paper-it is being implemented in real life."

