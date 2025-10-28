Ali Asadov meets with Deputy PM of Belarus

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Petkevich, who also serves as Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Belarus interstate relations. They noted that the active dialogue and joint efforts of the presidents of both countries are key factors driving this progress.

The importance of the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku, was emphasized.

The meeting also included discussions on prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas, including trade and economy, industrial collaboration, agriculture, humanitarian initiatives, and other sectors.