Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan positively assessed his meeting in Geneva with Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, which took place the previous day.

Report informs, citing Armenian media, that Simonyan said the sides reached a common understanding of the need to bring societies closer together, live in peace, and take steps toward each other during the meeting.

"I would like to note that my colleague (Sahiba Gafarova) shares this understanding. The meeting was very positive and warm," Simonyan said.

He added that both parties also expressed a shared view on the importance of taking concrete steps toward the normalization of relations as soon as possible.

Simonyan did not rule out the possibility of mutual high-level visits, noting that this could happen under certain conditions.