Acre Mayor: No threats of Armenians can affect my opinion about Azerbaijan

Akko. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nagorno Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land. However, Armenian diaspora has repeatedly appealed to me over events implemented on Khojaly genocide, my answer was the same: 'I support the Azerbaijani people'.

Report informs, Mayor of Israeli Acre city Shimon Lankri told at the meeting with Azerbaijani reporters.

The mayor added that no threats of Armenians can affect his opinion about Azerbaijan.

Sh.Lankri also stressed that the largest community of the Azerbaijani origin citizens is in Acre city.

Also, the mayor provided information about progress of the construction of Azerbaijan House in Acre. He said that construction of the first floor of the building, which will be key part of Azerbaijani Center of Multiculturalism, has already been completed.