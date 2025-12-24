Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue

Kazakhstan is putting forward a number of international initiatives aimed at promoting interreligious dialogue, the most important of which is the convening of a congress of leaders of world and traditional religions, Senator of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yernur Aitkenov, said at the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan.

Aitkenov noted that the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions has become a widely recognized platform for dialogue.

"Today, Kazakhstan is a multiethnic and multiconfessional state where freedom of conscience is guaranteed, and where interreligious agreement forms the foundation of public peace and national unity. The secular structure of the state is an important historical achievement of the people of Kazakhstan. The development of freedom of religion in the Republic of Kazakhstan follows a unique path based on a rich spiritual heritage, centuries-old traditions of interreligious dialogue, and mutual respect. Based on these principles, our country has formed its own model of relations between the state and religious communities, recognized by the international community," he said.

Aitkenov also added that the Azerbaijani delegation actively participates in the work of the congress.