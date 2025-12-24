Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:02
    Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue

    Kazakhstan is putting forward a number of international initiatives aimed at promoting interreligious dialogue, the most important of which is the convening of a congress of leaders of world and traditional religions, Senator of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yernur Aitkenov, said at the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan.

    Aitkenov noted that the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions has become a widely recognized platform for dialogue.

    "Today, Kazakhstan is a multiethnic and multiconfessional state where freedom of conscience is guaranteed, and where interreligious agreement forms the foundation of public peace and national unity. The secular structure of the state is an important historical achievement of the people of Kazakhstan. The development of freedom of religion in the Republic of Kazakhstan follows a unique path based on a rich spiritual heritage, centuries-old traditions of interreligious dialogue, and mutual respect. Based on these principles, our country has formed its own model of relations between the state and religious communities, recognized by the international community," he said.

    Aitkenov also added that the Azerbaijani delegation actively participates in the work of the congress.

    Yernur Aitkenov Kazakhstan interreligious dialogue
    Qazaxıstanlı deputat: Dinlərarası dialoqun inkişafı ilə bağlı beynəlxalq təşəbbüslər irəli sürürük
    Айткенов: Казахстан выступает с инициативами, нацеленными на развитие межрелигиозного диалога

    Latest News

    12:25

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    12:21

    Compulsory insurance market in Azerbaijan grows 7%

    Finance
    12:15

    Safi Arpagus: Important for religious institutions to act together

    Religion
    12:07

    Bahar Muradova: Religious advocacy can curb early marriages, domestic violence

    Religion
    12:04

    Head of Azerbaijan's State Committee: Tolerance, multiculturalism - guarantee of prosperous future

    Religion
    12:02

    Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue

    Foreign policy
    11:49

    Azerbaijan's insurance market grows nearly 12%

    Finance
    11:35

    Slovak President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    11:32

    Ramin Mammadov: Azerbaijan's religious policy based on int'l norms

    Religion
    All News Feed