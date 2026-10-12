Air services agreement between Azerbaijan and Mongolia approved
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 16:06
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The air services agreement between Azerbaijan and Mongolia has been approved.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.
The agreement was signed in Leipzig on May 6, 2026.
Azərbaycanla Monqolustan arasında hava əlaqəsi haqqında saziş təsdiqlənib
Утверждено соглашение о воздушном сообщении между Азербайджаном и Монголией
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