Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Air services agreement between Azerbaijan and Mongolia approved

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    Air services agreement between Azerbaijan and Mongolia approved

    The air services agreement between Azerbaijan and Mongolia has been approved.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

    The agreement was signed in Leipzig on May 6, 2026.

    Ilham Aliyev air communication Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations
    Azərbaycanla Monqolustan arasında hava əlaqəsi haqqında saziş təsdiqlənib
    Утверждено соглашение о воздушном сообщении между Азербайджаном и Монголией
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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