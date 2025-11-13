Aida Balayeva: Kazakhstan pays special attention to strengthening interfaith dialogue

Kazakhstan places special emphasis on developing spirituality and strengthening interfaith dialogue, reads an appeal by Kazakhstan's minister of culture, Aida Balayeva, to participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," Report informs.

"I would like to emphasize that our country's state programs support the preservation of the cultural and spiritual heritage, traditions, and customs of all ethnic groups, and promote the development of linguistic and educational initiatives for national minorities," the minister noted.

She also added that Kazakhstan places special emphasis on nurturing youth in the spirit of tolerance, respect for human rights, and mutual understanding between different ethnic and religious communities.

"Today's congress will serve as a platform for uniting ideas, exchanging experiences, and developing joint solutions aimed at preserving and enhancing the spiritual wealth of Central Asia," the minister emphasized.