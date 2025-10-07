AI impacts all sectors, poses both promise and peril: Turkish MP

Artificial intelligence is influencing every sector-from the economy to the climate crisis-said Nazım Mavis, a member of the Turkish delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

According to Report, speaking during the 65th meeting of the PABSEC Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy, held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Mavis highlighted Türkiye's proactive approach in this technological transformation:

"As Türkiye, we have supported over 2,000 research and development projects in this field. Additionally, a special research commission on artificial intelligence was established in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, which has already carried out significant work."

He also noted that Türkiye is implementing several AI-related projects in the education sector.

"While embracing the competitive advantages offered by artificial intelligence, we must also consider its potential dangers. We cannot ignore the possibility that this technology, instead of serving humanity, could turn into a force against it," Mavis cautioned.