    Ahmet Davutoğlu: We will held discussions on increase of energy volume sold to Turkey by Azerbaijan

    Turkish PM: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan until liberation of all its lands

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Our stand regarding occupied territories of Azerbaijan, especially Nagorno-Karabakh is clear and final. Turkey will always support Azerbaijan until liberation of all its lands".

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, PM Ahmet Davutoğlu, told reporters in Esenboğa Airport before leaving for Azerbaijan.

    Turkey has targets regarding energy diversification, PM said: 'We have carried out versatile political affairs. TANAP project continues. We will have large meetings in Azerbaijan in various fields. We are to held negotiations on increase of energy volume sold to Turkey by Azerbaijan. Our relations with Azerbaijan continues not depending on Russia.'

    A. Davutoğlu will arrive to Baku today. 

