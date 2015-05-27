 Top
    Agreement signed on allocation of funds for restoration of fortress in Bulgaria

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation will allocate 1.4 million dollars

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on allocation of funds for restoration and conservation of the fortress Trapezitza in Bulgaria signed in Sofia.

    Report informs referring to the agency "Focus", Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Elchin Efendiyev participated in the signing ceremony of the document in the Council of Ministers after the government meeting.

    According to the document, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will allocate 2.5 million Levas (1.4 million US dollars) for the restoration of the fortress and preparing it for the next tourist season.

    Trapezitsa Fortress is a historical monument and located on the same hill within the modern Bulgarian town of Veliko Tarnovo.

