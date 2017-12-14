Agreement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on transfer of convicts to imprisonment comes into force since January

© mfa.gov.kz

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev has met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, during the meeting, documents were exchanged on the ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment for further serving their sentence of 10 June 1997, signed in Astana on August 7, 2007 and ratified on December 26, 2013.

In accordance with paragraph 1 of the article of the said treaty, the protocol comes into force 30 days after the exchange of documents of ratification by contracting parties, that is, on January 12, 2018.

For a significant contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations, G. Koishybayev handed R. Mammadov a commemorative medal "25 Years of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan" in accordance with the order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov.