Abdullah Gül visits Mosque of Martyrs in Baku

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Abdullah Gül, the 11th President of Turkey, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Memorial.

Report informs, Abdullah Gül was accompanied by Head of Baku City Executive Power Hajibala Abutalibov and Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral.

Abdullah Gül has also visited Mosque of the Martyrs located near the Alley of Martyrs.

Getting familiar with the mosque, Abdullah Gül arrived at the Representative Office of Religious Affairs of the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan. Former Turkish President had a conversation around tea table.

Abdullah Gül noted pleasant memories of Baku visit: "Every time I visit Azerbaijan, I feel myself in my native land. Azerbaijan is a native country for us".

Notably, visit of Abdullah Gül to Azerbaijan has ended today.