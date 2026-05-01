Abderrahman Mussa: Youth should be more actively involved in decision-making processes

Building a just and sovereign postcolonial future requires trusting young people, investing in them and involving them in decision-making and development processes, Chadian Foreign Ministry attaché Abderrahman Mussa said.

He made the remarks at the international forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" held in Baku, Report informs.

"Young people are the leaders of today. They can no longer be kept in 'standby mode'; they must be fully involved in decision-making, creativity and transformation processes. In a postcolonial context, strengthening the role of youth must begin with restoring their confidence - confidence in their own identity and culture," he said.

According to the attaché, large investments should be made in inclusive education that supports local scholars and specialists, and platforms should be created where young people can actively participate in political and economic decisions.

The diplomat also called for developing experience-sharing mechanisms and promoting partnerships among Global South countries to jointly develop solutions adapted to different contexts.