Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Abderrahman Mussa: Youth should be more actively involved in decision-making processes

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:38
    Abderrahman Mussa: Youth should be more actively involved in decision-making processes

    Building a just and sovereign postcolonial future requires trusting young people, investing in them and involving them in decision-making and development processes, Chadian Foreign Ministry attaché Abderrahman Mussa said.

    He made the remarks at the international forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" held in Baku, Report informs.

    "Young people are the leaders of today. They can no longer be kept in 'standby mode'; they must be fully involved in decision-making, creativity and transformation processes. In a postcolonial context, strengthening the role of youth must begin with restoring their confidence - confidence in their own identity and culture," he said.

    According to the attaché, large investments should be made in inclusive education that supports local scholars and specialists, and platforms should be created where young people can actively participate in political and economic decisions.

    The diplomat also called for developing experience-sharing mechanisms and promoting partnerships among Global South countries to jointly develop solutions adapted to different contexts.

    Baku Initiative Group Chad
    Abderrahman Mussa: Gənclər qərar qəbuletmə prosesinə daha fəal cəlb edilməlidir
    Абдеррахман Мусса: Молодежь нужно активнее привлекать в принятие решений

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed