A branch of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre opens in Dresden

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ A branch of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre opened in Dresden today. Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Center, academician Kamal Abdullayev told reporters.

He said that in the coming months, the Center will open its branches as well in Russia, Portugal, Switzerland and other countries: "The purpose is to become more familiar with foreign young people, foreign citizens and to promote Azerbaijan", K. Abdullayev said.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on declaration of the year 2016 as the "Year of Multiculturalism" in Azerbaijan.