Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    4th Baku Security Forum underway in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 14:18
    4th Baku Security Forum underway in Baku

    The 4th Baku Security Forum has opened in Baku, themed "New Challenges in Global Security Architecture and the Formation of Effective Cooperation Mechanisms Against Terrorism."

    According to Report, citing the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, the forum is being held at the initiative of the SSS with the participation of leaders and senior representatives of international organizations and security services from more than 100 countries.

    Following the official opening, a message from President Ilham Aliyev to the participants was read.

    Speaking at the event, Colonel‑General Ali Naghiyev, Head of the SSS, expressed his pleasure at once again welcoming forum participants in Baku, noting that the event was initiated by the Head of State.

    According to him, the forum's geographical reach expands every year.

    4th Baku Security Forum State Security Service (Azerbaijan) Ali Naghiyev
    Bakıda qlobal təhlükəsizlik və terrorçuluğa qarşı mübarizəyə həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq forum keçirilir
    В Баку начал работу IV Бакинский форум безопасности

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