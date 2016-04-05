44-th meeting of Special Working Group on Legal Status of Caspian Sea launches in Baku

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 44-th meeting of special working group on the elaboration of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian countries started in Baku today.

Report informs, speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, said that the meeting at the level of heads of state and heads of Caspian countries' foreign ministers have created an opportunity for the consolidation of efforts of further rapprochement to achieve significant results.

The Deputy Minister expressed his confidence that all of the legal status of Caspian Sea issues should be resolved in a spirit of respect for the sovereignty and rights of the Caspian littoral states, as well as through the strengthening of trust between the parties:

"The early signing of the Convention will serve as a coordination and cooperation of the Caspian countries."

Kh.Khalafov said that the Sixth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea scheduled to be held in Baku.

"The Azerbaijani side has prepared a draft agreement on establishing secretariat in Baku and introduced the draft to Caspian countries," - said the deputy minister.