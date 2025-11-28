25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan has sent 25 observers to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijani CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting with Kyrgyz CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Report informs referring to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, which will be held under the new electoral system. Mazahir Panahov announced that 25 observers from Azerbaijan will arrive in Kyrgyzstan to observe the parliamentary elections, including as part of missions within the CIS, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Organization of Turkic States, TurkPA, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, PACE, bilaterally, and from the embassy," reads the statement.

Panahov also expressed hope for further development of cooperation between the election commissions of the two countries and wished the upcoming elections success.

Early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on November 30. Thirty multi-member constituencies have been formed in the country, and a remote voting system has been introduced for the first time. To ensure citizens' constitutional right to participate in elections abroad, 100 polling stations have been opened. An additional 27 remote polling stations have been established at airports, shopping centers, markets, medical facilities, and other public gathering places.