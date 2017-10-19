25 documents inked in Baku following meeting of CIS Border Force Commanders

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 78th meeting of the CIS Border Force Commanders was held in Baku.

Report informs, Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Council of CIS Border Force Commanders Alexander Manilov said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the border services of the eight states, as well as the CIS Executive Committee.

Nine important issues on strengthening border security at the external borders of the Commonwealth were put on the agenda of today's meeting, 25 documents were signed following the meeting.

"Basically, documents were signed on the results of talks about current situation on the external borders of the CIS countries between the commanders of the troops, first of all, on the Afghan-Tajik sector of the border, as well as the situation on the border sections that threatens security of the CIS countries," A. Manilov added. According to him, within the framework of strengthening border security, the sides agreed on interaction and information exchange between the border services.

The chairman of the service stressed that during the meeting the parties discussed issues of combating organized crime, drug trafficking, migration processes across the external borders of the CIS countries.

"Positive results have been achieved in the creation of border group forces in the CIS countries that will ensure security in crisis situations on external borders," Manilov said.

He also added that during the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of training and retraining of officers in educational institutions in the CIS area.